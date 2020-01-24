Yee sang or yusheng (魚生) salad is a popular dish served during the Lunar New Year period, especially in Malaysia and Singapore.

The name translates to ‘prosperity toss’ in English, which acknowledges the dish as a symbol of abundance, prosperity, and vitality, and refers to the hands of family members lifting the food.

A staple for many at the reunion dinner during Lunar New Year, yee sang salad is made of raw fish, colourful shredded vegetables, pickles, and served with variety of sauces, nuts and herbs.

Each ingredient represents a blessing for the coming year.

According to folklore, the higher you can toss the salad, the more prosperity and fortune you will have in the new year.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Son Sewoo, executive chef of Sydney’s General Chao, will be co-hosting a dinner on February 5 with food writer Adam Liaw as part of the Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival.

Son Sewoo’s Yee Sang ‘Prosperity Toss’ salad

Ingredients

30g Carrot, julienned

20g White radish, julienned

10g Red radish, thinly sliced

450g Bean sprout, blanched

20g Granny Smith apple, diced

15g Baby corn, blanched and thinly sliced 50g Mango, diced

15g Cucumber, shaved

10g Shiso leaf

10g Coriander leaf

10g Mint leaf

10g Vietnamese mint leaf

2g Shallot, thinly sliced

1g Korean red chilli powder

10ml Extra virgin olive oil

2g Black sesame seed, toasted

20g Wonton skin, deep fried

100g Salmon sashimi grade, diced

1 Egg yolk

Roasted sesame dressing

120g Mayonaise

20g Sesame oil

15g Oyster sauce

50g Sesame seed, toasted

10g Sugar

50ml Yuzu juice

50ml Lime juice

50ml Water

Put all ingredients in blender and process for 2 mins or until texture is smooth

Plating the salad