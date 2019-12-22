Introducing the pavlova grazing platter; successor to the cheeseboard

If you thought platters peaked with the cured perfection of prosciutto, paired with the subtlety of a gouda cheese in a faultlessly thrown together charcuterie-and-cheese platter, prepare to have your mind and tastebuds blown.

Enter stage right – just in time for Christmas – the pavlova grazing platter.

Meringue. Cream. Fruits. Lemon curd. Chocolate. More fruit. Nuts. Caramel.

On a platter. Chuck in some utensils and watch the beautiful mayhem as guests dive for the premium toppings.

It’s less deconstructed and more do-it-yourself.

The sugar-sweat-inducing concoction has exploded across the internet in the past week, thanks to a lass called Shalini, who runs a bakery in the ACT called Swish Biscuits.

Shalini says she made the platter when she was tasked with making dessert (who wouldn’t task her with dessert, she owns a bakery) for an early Christmas get-together.

“I thought some DIY pavs would go down a treat in the form of a grazing board,” she wrote on Instagram.

We’re sure they did go down a treat, and we’re equally sure they’re going to be replicated in festive feasts across the nation.

Shalini was quick to point out she didn’t actually invent the pav board, she just made one that was insanely popular on the internet.

“…DIY pavlova bars and stations have been around for a long time and definitely not a new concept; I just thought a grazing board would be a nice little twist because they are so on trend at the moment,” she wrote on social media, after her initial post blew up.

“I love the look of all the pockets of fresh ingredients piled directly on the board or table, it looks so inviting and abundant!”

It’s a quintessentially Aussie dish – the pavlova – paired with whatever random bits you have floating around in the fridge or cupboard.

Chuck it all on a serving platter, swat away greedy hands until you have the perfect ‘Gram flat-lay photo, and you’re the hero of the day.

Over on Facebook, Shalani shared her recipe for the ‘meringue nests’ that form the foundation of the board:

“To make the meringue nests I whipped up 8 egg whites until thick and foamy then slowly beat in 1½ cups caster sugar until thick and glossy. Mix together 1½ tsp cornflour with 1½ tsp apple cider vinegar and beat into the meringue. Draw 8cm circles on baking paper as a template (I had 12 circles split between two trays). Spoon on the meringue then bake in a slow oven at 120C for an hour; switch off and let them cool down with the oven door slightly ajar.”

Then it’s whatever toppings tickle your fancy (although we can probably all agree whipped cream is mandatory).

Voila, you’ve just made a pavlova grazing platter.