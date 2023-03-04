News State NSW News NSW Labor promises never to privatise new Harbour tunnel
City traffic was disrupted again. Getty
The under-construction Western Harbour Tunnel will ease Sydney's nightmare traffic congestion. Photo: AAP
With three weeks to go until state elections in NSW, Labor is vowing to keep the Western Harbour Tunnel in Sydney a public asset and cap tolls at $60 a week.

The opposition, keen to distinguish itself from the government’s penchant for privatisation, says drivers are ultimately footing the bill and it wants a “fresh start”.

Labor claims drivers pay $115 billion in tolls over the life of existing contracts with nearly all of it going to private toll road operators, making “Sydney the most tolled city” in the world.

The Western Harbour tunnel, which is under construction, is projected to cut travel times from western Sydney to north Sydney by 20 minutes and significantly reduce traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

It is set to be the second tunnel under the iconic landmark at around 6.5 kms long.

“Under Labor – no more privatisation. We’ll build the tunnel, but we won’t sell it,” said Chris Minns, who is neck and neck with Premier Dominic Perrottet as preferred leader.

“Any revenue from tolls goes straight back into public hands to build for the future”.

Labor says toll revenue has already paid for several major highways and tunnels including the M4, M5 East and Northconnex.

-AAP

