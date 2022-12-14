Life Auto Flintoff ‘lucky to be alive’ after Top Gear crash
England's former cricket captain Andrew Flintoff has been injured in a car accident while filming Top Gear. Photo: PA
Andrew Flintoff’s son says the 45-year-old former England cricket captain was “lucky to be alive” following a car crash during the filming of an episode of BBC’s Top Gear show.

The 45-year-old Flintoff, who quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, received medical care at the scene before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday.

The BBC said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

“I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive,” Flintoff’s 16-year-old son Corey told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Flintoff, better known as Freddie, was man of the series in the 2005 for his heroic effort helping England win its first Ashes series in 18 years. After retiring from cricket, he had one professional bout as a boxer and has become a popular TV celebrity.

Freddie Flintoff Top Gear
