A horror hit-and-run in which a man was mowed down by a ute driver and threatened with a tomahawk is being investigated by NSW Police.

The incident occurred in broad daylight in Sydney’s west in late October with the perpetrators driving a white ute with a yellow toolbox in the tray.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The victim and ute driver had exchanged words through their windows while driving, with the victim criticising how the ute was being driven.

Following the exchange, CCTV footage shows the victim drive onto Martina St off Woodstock Ave at Plumpton and park his car about 7.40am on October 27.

As he steps out of his car, the white ute comes around the corner and drives into the man, who then rolls onto the bonnet of the ute.

Edited footage released by police then shows the ute passenger running back to the car after threatening the victim with a tomahawk.

Detective-Sergeant Brad Element said the incident was “very concerning”.

He said the victim suffered serious leg injuries but was on the mend.

“Obviously very shaken as well, but he’s recovering well,” Det Sgt Element said.

The ute is described as an older model white Holden Rodeo.

-AAP