Telsa, Ford in major recall of thousands of vehicles

More than 15,000 Tesla electric vehicles are being recalled in Australia over faulty rear lights that authorities warn “could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death”.

The recall, issued late on Thursday, affects 15,914 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Australia sold in 2022.

It is the second recall for the company in just a fortnight after more than 1000 Tesla Model S and Model X cars were recalled over a steering fault on November 16.

It also comes at a tricky time for the pioneering electric vehicle business after its stocks plunged to a two-year low earlier this week.

The latest Tesla safety issue in Australia involves a software error affecting the vehicles’ tail lights, according to the Transport Department, including brake, reversing, and rear indicator lights.

“Due to a software error, the tail lamps on one or both sides may not illuminate as intended,” the department warned.

“If this occurs during dark conditions, the traffic behind will have reduced visibility and may not be able to identify the vehicle.”

The issue can be corrected with software and drivers have been urged to check if their vehicle requires a digital update.

The recall is the third for Tesla in Australia this month after a software issue affecting power steering in Model S and Model X vehicles was identified last week, and 326 Model 3 vehicles were recalled over a seatbelt issue on November 2.

In the US, Tesla has also been hit with a recall affecting almost 30,000 Model X vehicles over a fault with their front passenger airbag system. A similar recall has yet to be identified in Australia.

The company, headed by chief executive Elon Musk, has also suffered a financial dip, with its stock price falling to a two-year low earlier this week, down 52 per cent this year.

The fall followed Tesla’s tail-light recall in the US, as well as ongoing supply chain issues and the rising price of raw materials.

Ford’s global recall amid engine fire fears

The Tesla recall followed a similar action by Ford on Thursday. It is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors, and is urging owners to have their cars inspected.

The US’s No.2 car maker by sales said the recall covered 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape four-wheel-drives with three-cylinder, 1.5-litre engines.

They included many also recalled in April because an oil separator housing could crack and develop a leak that could cause an engine fire.

Vehicles repaired under the earlier callout would still need the new recall fix, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford said when engines in the 4WDs covered by the latest recall were operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapour to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in fire under the bonnet.

Once repairs are available, dealers will update vehicle software to detect whether a fuel injector is cracked and provide a dashboard message to alert drivers.

“If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimise any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service,” Ford said.

Dealers will also install a tube draining fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces and check for excessive fuel odour near the top of the engine.

The recall covers about 520,000 vehicles in the US and about 114,000 in other countries.

Ford said it had 54 total reports of 1.5-litre under-bonnet fires, including four with cracked fuel injectors.

About 13 others were probably caused by a leaking fuel injector.

There are no deaths linked to the recall.

Ford said it was not telling owners to stop driving vehicles under this recall.

The company projected a low failure rate for fuel injectors experiencing external leaks.