Life Auto Boost for supplies of vital diesel exhaust fuel AdBlue
Updated:
Live

Boost for supplies of vital diesel exhaust fuel AdBlue

Supplies of a diesel exhaust fuel vital for Australian freight and logistics have been boosted. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia has significantly boosted supplies of a diesel exhaust fuel vital to keeping the country’s freight and logistics sectors on track.

After striking up an agreement with the federal government, fertiliser manufacturer Incitec Pivot has increased the local production of AdBlue by 800 per cent to address a domestic shortage.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said Incitec Pivot can already manufacture more than three million litres of AdBlue – representing about 75 per cent of Australia’s needs – a week.

“While Australia currently has sufficient volumes of AdBlue to meet its needs, this local production will help restore normal national stock levels,” he said in a statement.

Mr Taylor said while a few sites around the country may occasionally be short of AdBlue, he was confident supplies would soon be restored with Incitec Pivot commissioning a 24-hour distribution facility in Brisbane.

The federal government is also working to secure additional international AdBlue supplies.

“To ensure stocks can be replenished across the country, I continue to encourage industry to purchase stocks only when needed and at normal levels,” Mr Taylor said.

Last month Incitec Pivot agreed to help boost manufacturing of a key AdBlue ingredient – urea – when it was revealed Australia only had about seven weeks’ worth left after China restricted exports.

Mr Taylor said on Monday the fertiliser manufacturer would soon begin trialling the production of technical-grade urea with an additive sourced from Germany.

“The government response to bring industry together and support additional domestic production has improved the supply situation and we will work with government to review purchase limits in place across the industry as we move forward,” AMPOL managing director and CEO Matt Halliday said.

-AAP

Topics:

AdBlue
Follow Us

Live News

australia day protest
A majority of Australians want to keep Australia Day’s date, but under-35s disagree
Market Wrap: Inflation, Netflix and potential conflict in Europe hit shares
live sport
‘Half-athlete, half-entertainer’: Why the best reality TV going around is watching live sport
share market
Sharemarkets are falling and the decline looks like it has a way to go
Woolworths
‘Increases are coming’: Supermarket suppliers push for higher prices amid soaring costs
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Australia has approved the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults. Here’s why it’s a game changer

Promoted Stories