Tesla driver wanted over fiery Qld crash

tesla crash
Police are looking for a driver who may have been involved in a fiery crash on the Gold Coast. Photo: Twitter/Queensland Police
A Tesla driver wanted over a fiery car crash on the Gold Coast was spotted driving away from the scene, police say.

Queensland Police were told of the crash about 7.20am on Thursday, with a passer-by freeing the victim before his car was engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver of the blue Tesla stop at the crash site, open their car door, then close it and drive away.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered serious head, face and upper body injuries.

Early investigations indicate his Volkswagen car had left the road at Gaven and crashed into a tree at speed.

Police say both the Tesla and Volkswagen had been sighted travelling north on the M1 motorway before exiting onto the Smith Street off-ramp before the crash.

A passer-by stopped and cut the injured driver’s seatbelt, freeing him, before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

CCTV footage from Thursday morning shows the Volkswagen overtaking a blue Tesla and brake checking the driver in the middle lane, minutes before the crash.

Police are appealing for the driver of the blue Tesla to come forward along with anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle in the vicinity at the time.

