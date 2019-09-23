One of Australia’s leading car sales websites has unveiled its top picks for second-hand cars in 2019 .

On Monday, Carsales released its list of best-value used cars for 2019, with Japanese automaker Mazda dominating, thanks to wins in four out of 10 categories.

Holden, Hyundai, Land Rover, Mercedes and Toyota also claimed spots on the list.

The results demonstrate the “long-lasting style and quality that Mazda vehicles deliver, while highlighting their outstanding resale value,” Mazda Australia’s Mark Flintoft said.

To determine the winners, five judges considered expert advice, data from car valuations site Redbook and consumer sentiment.

From zippy SUVs to off-road beasts, vehicles were divided into 10 categories, with winners chosen according to a ranking based on a ‘fitness score’ compiled by Redbook, and aggregate scores from five expert judges.

To determine the ‘fitness score’, Redbook assessed every vehicle variant against the following key criteria:

Retained value – Redbook’s estimation of what the car is worth six years after leaving the showroom

Safety – based on a rating from ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program)

Cost to run – a combination of fuel, tyres, insurance and warranty

Services – vehicles rate higher if they require fewer services

Sale metrics – the length of time it takes the vehicle to sell in the used-car market.

Redbook’s rating constituted half the score. The expert judges then ranked the finalists for key elements, such as comfort, driveability and other ‘human factors’.

All vehicles considered for the list had to be six years old – an age Carsales road test editor Matt Brogan described as a “sweet spot” for second-hand cars – with 15,000 kilometres covered per year, and ESC (electronic stability control) as standard.

Anyone in the market for a used car should ensure they “arm themselves” with plenty of research before making a decision, Mr Brogan said.

The winners

Small passenger car

2013 Mazda 3 Hatchback BM series

“If you can find one with an optional safety pack, the Mazda3 is unprecedented safety for the segment and age.” – Redbook data services director Ross Booth

Medium passenger car

2013 Mazda 6 Sport Sedan GJ series

“Classy and smooth, but still a sporty alternative to the medium segment champ.” – Carsales technical editor Ken Gratton

Large passenger car

2013 Holden Commodore SV6 VF series



“Home-grown hero delivers great value in a comfortable, sporty package.” – Ken Gratton

Small SUV

2013 Hyundai ix35 Elite Series II

“Functional all-rounder with lots of specifications for the price, great value for money.” – Ross Booth

Medium SUV

2013 Mazda CX-5 Maxx KE series

“Mazda chalks up another win with the CX-5, a well-equipped SUV that costs little to run.” – Gratton

Large SUV

2013 Land Rover Discovery TDV6 Series 4

“Great looking, spacious vehicle with 4WD credentials. Get a good one and you are on a winner.” – Booth

Sports car

2013 Mazda MX-5 Sports Roadster Coupe Convertible NC Series 2

“With bulletproof mechanicals and exploitable dynamics, the MX-5 is the epitome of a sports car.” – Gratton

Luxury car

2013 Mercedes S500 Sedan W222 series

“Unmatched for comfort and in-cabin serenity in this sector of the market.” – Gratton

Dual-cab ute

2013 Ford Ranger XLT PX series

“Designed in Australia for Aussies, the Ranger is just right for weekend warriors.” – Gratton

Off-road 4×4

2013 Toyota LandCruiser Prado Kakadu KDJ150R series

“Toyota reliability, functionality and a high-quality interior.” – Gratton