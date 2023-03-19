Overlooked towns becoming Aussie travel hotspots

With Easter holidays coming up, you might be looking for the perfect long weekend getaway.

If you’re hoping to avoid the usual tourist traps, the winners of Wotif’s 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards may give you some alternative travel ideas.

Taking the crown is Albury, a New South Wales border town whose variety of premium restaurants, specialist whisky and wine bars, proximity to ski fields, wine regions and mountains all factored in to its win.

Albury might not be the first Australian location to come to mind for holidaymakers, but its success is not new; the Albury-Wodonga region, which incorporates Albury and Victorian town Wodonga, reportedly drew more than two million visitors in 2019 who collectively injected $1 billion into the local economy.

Coming in second in Wotif’s rankings is Bundaberg, Queensland, famous for its rum distillery and access to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

New Norfolk, Tasmania rounded out the top three, thanks to its historic buildings, antique shopping opportunities and beautiful natural surrounds.

Now in its sixth year, the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Awards recognise trending destinations for the year ahead, and results are based on a Wotif data index that looks at accommodation affordability, quality, and traveller satisfaction.

Wotif data shows 46 per cent of Aussies plan to take advantage of April’s public and school holidays by travelling.

With almost half of Australians planning to take short trips of up to three nights this year, 44 per cent simply prefer short weekend trips, while budget concerns have helped make the decision for another 44 per cent amid the rising cost of living.

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said while cost is “top of mind”, Aussies have not been deterred from travel; instead, they are prioritising “accessible, experience-rich getaways”.

“We know 29 per cent of Aussies are open to travelling to new destinations this year to keep costs down, and we hope … the awards inspire Aussies to explore and connect with regional destinations beyond the typical tried and tested,” he said.

The results come as the effects of COVID-19 border lockdowns linger on, with Aussies showing a renewed interest in exploring the country they call home.

Tourism & Transport Forum data shows Aussie tourists’ spend on the local travel market was worth $10.1 billion in October – up 9 per cent on the same month in pre-pandemic 2019.

There hasn’t just been a change in holiday destinations; travellers are also looking beyond the standard Airbnbs and hotels for accommodation.

Previous Wotif research found the number of holidaymakers considering booking a motel for their next trip was up by 75 per cent in 2022 compared to 2019.