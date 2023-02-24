It’s here Joch Bosworth explains a little about the local terroir, where fertile alluvial soils, part of a younger geology than much of the rest of McLaren Vale, play their part, as well as the foothills gully winds.

“What happens is they (the winds) follow the foothills around and funnel out at Sellicks,” Bosworth says.

“There’s a temperature difference either side of the hills, warmer and cooler air, between maritime and continental climates, that generates the wind and it rips through here.

“When Adelaide has a weather warning for 100km/h winds – lock up your dogs and your grandmothers – that’s normal here. What might blow away, already has.

“That cools stuff down at night, but it also strips moisture out of the soil – that’s why in some situations it’s good and some it’s bad. It is what it is.”

This cooling effect may go some way to explaining why cabernet sauvignon grown there does so well, and also white varieties, Bosworth ponders. (Their 2021 B-o-B cabernet sauvignon won the varietal class trophy at last year’s regional McLaren Vale Wine Show.)

The estate’s chardonnay also suggests an affinity with the foothills, as does another pinot noir, under the Spring Seed label, that comes from one of their nearby lower blocks but still delivers genuine varietal flavour interest in a very approachable riper fruit style, and at $22 is a crazy bargain.

A highlight, called ‘Heretic’, takes a couple of Iberian red varieties, touriga and graciano, into a blend with shiraz, all hillside grown, suggesting that these have found a happy home here as well as the traditional Vales tribe.

Pure hedonism

While not part of the Willunga Wander, it’s worth also noting that further along the base of the hills is The Hedonist organic and biodynamic vineyard and winery, set up by local legend Walter Clappis and now increasingly managed by his daughter Kimberley and son-in-law James Cooter,

(They, by the way, scored four trophies at the 2022 regional show for their own brand, Cooter & Cooter, sourced from another part of the foothills to the south-east, a short hop closer to the coast.)

Kimberley notes also that the wind is a big factor, and may even impact the tannin profile of The Hedonist wines.

“This perhaps influences the winemaking,” she says. “We don’t work the wine too hard, and employ gentle extraction, using whole berries, being careful of too much skin contact, not macerating the fruit. All of that does soften the tannins.”

The result across many of the wines from the foothills district, as their winemakers react to their micro-environment’s influence on their fruit, are wines that are lush and opulent in flavour, yet fresh and bright with their natural grape acidity aided by the cooling foothills breezes. A local expression perhaps, which reinforces the identity of the Willunga village in a specific wine sense.

… and finish with a beer

And back to the wander. Once you’re done at Battle of Bosworth cellar door, you head back to the township – the way you came, but a ring route is being planned for the future – where you finish at the Shifty Lizard Brewery with a paddle of four beers included in the Wander ticket.

A lightly bitter ‘Easy Ale’, an easy-drinking ‘Sesh’n Ale’, a ‘Bruce Lee-zard’ fuller flavoured West Coast IPA style, and a ‘Stouty McStout Face’ classic dark-choc-like English stout all partner nicely with a menu of low and slow style wings, burgers and fries.

It’s not the usual way a wine column might conclude, but Shifty Lizard owner and brewer Lee Stone knows its place offers a broadening appeal.

“The McLaren Vale has grown from just being about wine to a much wider gastronomic experience, with breweries, distilleries, and restaurants now here across a wide range of styles,” Stone says.

Willunga has shown that in its own unique way. It’s definitely worth the wander.

Book your place: Willunga Wander – Hither and Yon Reservations (rezdy.com)

TASTING NOTES

Hither&Yon Greco 2022

McLaren Vale / 13% / $29

This wine comes specifically from Sand Road, the southern Italian variety clearly loving its new home. It’s gold to light orange toned, bright and shiny – not cloudy – and is all toast and butter, roasted nuts as well with a slice in there of mandarin peel. The standout here is the textural palate, minerally and tangy with fabulous mouth-watering pithy, peppery tannins. Virtually impossible to describe the finish as it’s impossible to resist a second glass. A wonderful surprise, and will change the white wine game for trad sauvignon or chardonnay drinkers.

Hither&Yon Sand Road Grenache 2022

McLaren Vale / 14% / $29

From the Leask brothers’ youngest grenache vines at 13 years old, crafted into a youthful, fragrant, bistro style with 20% whole bunch influence in the winemaking that offers a subtle sappiness in the palate. While you are being seduced by its floral aromas and freshy squeezed plum and apple juiciness, you should pause for a mo, as it has plenty to offer in its textural game, lip-smacking and with an appealing spicy/peppery tannin profile in the palate and finish. Bistro, yes, and very food conscious as well – its own crew suggests pairing it with the vegetable and cheese pasty from the Willunga Bakery.

Battle of Bosworth Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

McLaren Vale / 14% / $28

There’s such a wonderful varietal purity to this wine with all its classic black berry and blackcurrant fruit feels swirling with typical, herbal notes – note that it’s herbal and not herbaceous, a subtle difference that tells us the whole fruit has ripened without any senses of greenness. A wine where it’s all about the clarity of flavour expression by the cabernet grapes, the variety’s tannins and backbone sitting in behind, balanced and upright, the whole wine delightfully weighted with a satisfyingly long finish. If you need any further convincing – it won the cabernet trophy at the 2022 McLaren Vale show.

Battle of Bosworth Heretic 2021

McLaren Vale / 13.5% / $28

An exciting red combo of three varieties – winemaker Joch Bosworth calls it an exotic Iberian blend as it consists of the Portuguese origin trouriga nacional and the Spanish graciano in cahoots with Willunga-grown shiraz. They clearly all get on well together as the wine is a joy to imbibe, crimson crushed fruits with fennel and five-spice-like seasonings in the aromatics followed by an attractive, medium-bodied palate of juicy, jubey berries, all bright and beautiful, fresh and heaps of fun to drink with soft, lingering tannins in the exit. Exceptionally moreish.

The Hedonist Tempranillo 2022

McLaren Vale / 13.5% / $28

Sourced half and half from The Hedonist’s certified organic/biodynamic vineyard in the Willunga foothills and a similarly managed third-party site in the Kangarilla region, essentially cooler sectors of the wider region, which assists the lovely aromatic start to the wine, suggesting black cherry and chocolate vibes, though not at all in a coconut cherry ripe mode, if that’s what you’re thinking. Overflowing with varietal cherry flavours is one thing, but a notable savoury earthiness then shifts the palate focus and morphs into a sandy/grainy feel, tannins proud yet softly spoken in a medium to fuller bodied style. Quite a lot going on here, this wine cries out for a rich meat barbecue or white bean braise.

The Hedonist Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

McLaren Vale / 14% / $26

The fruit here is sourced entirely from the estate’s Willunga foothills vineyard, certified organic and biodynamic, and clearly the location and the variety have a natural simpatico. Cooling winds, and energised alluvial soils all bring their influence into play with trademark blue and black berry aromas, vibrant herbals in the sage-to-mint spectrum, all balanced neatly with a subtle fruit sweetness, almost like a fine dusting of caster sugar over the fruit. As all this swirls across the tasting senses, it’s easy to miss that the mouthfeel is soft and pliable, the variety’s tannins well managed and gently teased to encourage an immensely drinkable, modern cabernet.

