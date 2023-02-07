Choice rates the diamonds and duds of multipurpose cleaners

Cleaning your home might feel like a never-ending chore, and having to use different products might make the task feel even more time consuming.

That’s where a multipurpose cleaner comes in handy; it’s a space-saving option that is safe to use to tackle messes on the variety of surfaces found across your home, from the living room to the bathroom.

With a huge range of multipurpose cleaners on the market, consumer group Choice put 46 to the test, revealing which ones you should choose on your next shopping trip to keep your surfaces looking squeaky clean.

Out of the top-rated products, Bosisto’s Multipurpose and Nifti All Purpose Cleaner may provide the best value as unit pricing shows they each cost $1 per 100ml, compared to Citro Clean Super Concentrate Multi-Purpose Cleaner’s cost of $1.95 per 100ml.

To rate the products, lab experts put each to the test using pre-soiled melamine tiles, and measured the level of dirt removal to rank the multipurpose sprays.

Choice cleaning expert Ashley Iredale said although any multipurpose cleaner would do an acceptable job if you scrub long enough, it’s important to choose wisely if you want a product that really works.

After all, four of the multipurpose cleaners Choice tested didn’t even outperform plain water.

“A special mention goes to Rhythm’s cleaning vinegar, which costs $1.20 per 100ml, but performed the same as plain water in our testing,” Ms Iredale said.

“You can pick up a bottle of basic white vinegar from Coles for about seven cents per 100ml – that’s more than 17 times cheaper.”

