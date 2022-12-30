Live

Strep A is causing panic in the United Kingdom, with the disease responsible for several deaths over the past couple of months.

This prompted Victoria’s Department of Health to issue a health warning last week on invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS), also commonly known as strep A.

The department said a recent increase in iGAS cases has been observed in Victoria, and the situation is being “closely monitored”.

Exact figures over the number of infections observed weren’t given but the disease has been ripping through the UK, with one expert telling the BBC that Scotland is experiencing the highest number of iGAS cases since 2017.

Two children under 10 were among seven people whose deaths have been linked with strep A in Scotland since October. In England, 60 people have died within seven days of being diagnosed with iGAS so far this season. Of these, 10 of the deceased were 10 or younger. The World Health Organisation says that apart from the UK, other European countries have seen cases rise, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. This comes after the end of COVID lockdowns and most pandemic restrictions saw more people catching out-of-season viruses as their bodies built up antibodies again after months of isolation. Who’s at risk of iGAS?