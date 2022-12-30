Life Confusion at the dog park for Daisies and Harleys
Daisy and Harley are top dogs on the Lost Dogs’ Home list of most popular pet names for 2022, based on its adoption records.

The next most popular names for female dogs were Honey, Lucy, Gracie and Lily, while the top five for male dogs was rounded out by Frankie, Archie, Charlie and Teddy.

Luna came in at No 1 for female cats and Charlie took first place for male cats.

Bella, Daisy, Coco and Cookie rounded out the list for female felines, while the top five most popular male cat names also included Leo, Milo, Oreo and George.

Traditional names like Charlie and Leo have held their ground in the list, continuing what the shelter saw in 2021, The Lost Dogs’ Home’s spokeswoman Suzana Talevski said.

The shelter tends to see older people opting for more traditional names, while younger age groups more often go for names that are trending.

”We have definitely seen a trend towards sweeter sounding names and being in the foodie capital of Australia, the trend towards food names is also growing,” Ms Talevski said.

”Choosing what to name your dog is personal and people tend to take it very seriously.

“It’s always a good idea to remember it should be a name you are comfortable using in public.”

