Billions of people around the globe will usher in the new year as the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.

Australians and New Zealanders will be among the first in the world to celebrate with fireworks displays and festivities.

Here’s how celebrations are shaping up around the nation.

Sydney (25C, scattered showers)

Sydney will ring in the new year with one of the world’s greatest fireworks shows, featuring pyrotechnics from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Opera House, and barges in the harbour.

The event starts at 7.30pm with a sacred smoking ceremony by Tribal Warrior.

Later in the night, projections and lighting effects will illuminate and enliven the harbour bridge before boats adorned with lights create a visual spectacle as they glide across the harbour.

The event will be live-streamed and synchronised simulcast on KIIS 1065.

You can find out more here.

Melbourne (29C, mostly sunny)

Melbourne will light up the skies twice on New Year’s Eve with family-friendly early fireworks and midnight rooftop fireworks.

The best inner-city views of the family-friendly celebration will be at the official celebration zones at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens.

There will be DJs and artist performances that the whole family can enjoy at each location from 6pm.

The midnight fireworks are designed to be viewed from afar and will see the city come alive with fireworks and lasers.

The midnight fireworks display will be broadcast by Channel 9.

You can find out more here.

Brisbane (28C, scattered showers)

Brisbane will usher in 2023 with a kaleidoscope of colour at the Lord Mayor’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

Held at South Bank Parklands, the evening features two spectacular fireworks shows – one at 8.30pm for kids and another at midnight.

You can find out more here.

Perth (26C, cloudy)

The Elizabeth Quay Fun Fair will be in full swing from 5pm.

There will be carnival rides, sideshow games, roving performers and food trucks.

At 9pm the kids can get ready to count down the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display billed as the City of Light Show.

It is free to attend, but amusement rides and sideshow alley games require tickets to be purchased.

You can find out more here.

Adelaide (29C, sunny)

The family-friendly New Year’s Eve event “Light Up” will return to Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka.

The event runs from 6pm to 1am, and includes live music across multiple stages, roving performers and plenty of food options to suit all tastebuds.

Two spectacular sky shows featuring fireworks will occur at 9.30pm and midnight.

You can find out more here.

Darwin (29C, thunderstorm)

Darwin Waterfront hosts the NT’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration every year.

Supported by local artists, a national children’s act, food stalls and two spectacular firework displays, this year’s headline act will be Australian rock band, Birds of Tokyo.

The free event starts at 3pm. Bananas in Pyjamas will delight the kids from 5pm.

You can find out more here.

Canberra (26C, scattered thunderstorms)

Canberrans picnicking along the shores of Lake Burley Griffin can enjoy a family and community evening with spectacular firework displays.

Attendees are encouraged to take a picnic to one of four hub areas along the foreshore from 6pm: Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park.

Fireworks displays will take place at 9pm and midnight to cater for a broad audience, including families with children.

This year, there will be two fireworks locations – the central and east basins. The west basin will not feature in the show and there will be no hub up at Lennox Gardens.

You can find out more here.

Hobart (26C, scattered thunderstorms)

Fireworks will again light up the night over the River Derwent this New Year’s Eve, with the City of Hobart presenting two fireworks displays across the course of the evening and live-streaming the event on its Facebook page.

Each fireworks display will last eight minutes – the first is at 9.30pm, followed by the second show, which will herald in the new year at midnight.

The fireworks will be set off from a barge on the river, and some of the best viewpoints are expected to be from the Regatta Grounds, Parliament House Lawns and Princes Park.

You can find out more here.