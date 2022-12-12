Live

A South Australian teen has been rescued after he jumped into Adelaide Zoo’s giant panda enclosure to retrieve his phone.

The boy was using his mobile to film the animals when he dropped it into the bamboo forest about midday on Monday.

Zoo staff immediately activated safety protocols, locking down the area to safely remove the secondary school student from the enclosure, a spokesperson said.

The boy was uninjured despite coming into contact with an electric wire fence.

“Staff were able to switch off the hot wires that we protect the animal area with and use a ladder to retrieve the student,” Zoos SA chief executive Elaine Bensted told reporters.

“He did report some tingling in his fingers because he did touch the hot wire, but we’re pleased to say it appears nothing more than that.”

The boy is expected to undergo a precautionary medical check-up.

Giant Pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni were not visible during the incident and neither of the animals were injured.

The enclosure was reopened to the public about 30 minutes after the boy was rescued.

Zoos SA says it will review its safety protocols and procedures following the incident.

-AAP