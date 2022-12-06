Life Increased police presence at Australian airports over Christmas
Increased police presence at Australian airports over Christmas

Travellers will be seeing an increased police presence at Australian airports. Photo: Twitter
There will be increased police presence at airports across the country in an effort to stamp out bad behaviour over the Christmas period.

More Australian Federal Police officers will patrol airports, with AFP dogs also used to detect any illegal cash, drugs, firearms or technology devices.

More than 330 alleged offenders were charged at Australian airports between May and October this year, with most charges relating to intoxication, assault, possessing prohibited weapons and public disturbance.

“The majority of passengers do the right thing but we know those who do not can be disruptive for other passengers,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Scott Lee said on Tuesday.

“People who are unruly on aircraft should understand that this may mean they will not be allowed to travel and will impact their holiday plans.

“For this reason, we are asking the public to be mindful of how much they are drinking at airports.”

The AFP has asked the public to report if they observe anything unusual while working or travelling through one of the nation’s major airports.

Suspicious activity includes someone taking an unusually keen interest in security procedures or someone recording or taking photos in sensitive areas of the airport.

– AAP

Airports Australian Federal Police Christmas
