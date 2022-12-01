The head of Australia’s peak body for swimming education says he is worried about the safety of children in the water heading into summer given the interruption in lessons for many kids during the pandemic.

SWIM Australia chief executive Brendon Ward said figures from a report commissioned by the body he runs were a “recipe for disaster”.

A spike in drownings paired with almost 50 per cent of parents not planning on enrolling their children in swimming lessons, were also findings of the report.

The SWIMSAFER Report, commissioned by Swim Australia, found that 56 per cent of parents are not confident their child would be able to get themselves safely out of the water in an emergency.

It found that not only are 43 per cent of children not enrolled in swimming lessons, but 45 per cent of parents have no intentions to enrol their children.

Mr Ward told The New Daily he was frightened by the statistics around lack of confidence and lack of enrolments.

“That is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

It’s estimated around four million children missed out on swimming lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic and we are already seeing the effects of that, he said.

Mr Ward said drownings were up 15 per cent last year when compared to 2020, which is 24 per cent higher than the 10 year average.

“So we’ve we’ve seen an immediate spike, but the thing that we’re most concerned about is the long term impact,” he said.

Mr Ward added that it’s likely these young children may never actually have the opportunity to learn how to swim, which he described as an “essential life skill”, if something is not done.

Everyone needs swimming lessons

Drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death, the World Health Organisation said.

Mr Ward said drowning isn’t always associated with going for a swim – accidents happen, someone might fall in the water and they can’t save themselves, or a bystander can’t jump in because they can’t swim.

That is why it is so vital everyone learns how to swim, Mr Ward said.

“This isn’t about joining a sport. It is about learning core life skills that could save your life or save someone else’s life,” he said.

“And if that leads to someone loving swimming and becoming an Olympic champion, all the better. But that’s not the priority.”

Swimming isn’t just for children – there are plenty of adults across the country who don’t know how to swim and they should consider learning.

There are many swim schools around Australia that have adult classes.

“So often you hear in the media [that] a kids in trouble, the parent goes in and the kid makes it back safely and the parent drowns,” he said.

“That’s just absolutely devastating and so, we are absolutely advocating everyone in Australia should have those core and essential life skills of being able to float, being able to swim and being confident in the water.”

Why aren’t people seeking out lessons?

There are a few factors which have led to some people turning their backs on swimming lessons.

Parents might pick out another sport for their children to try while they’re young, for example.

Other parents may have gotten out of the habit during COVID, but for some it could come down to finance.

There are programs available to people who cannot afford lessons too.

Schools around Australia will often provide swimming lessons and Mr Ward said most states and territories have vouchers parents can seek out and use.

Swim Australia set up a funding initiative called Swim it Forward a few years back after recognising this trend.

People can either donate a swimming lesson, or apply to receive one if they can’t pay for one.