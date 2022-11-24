Life Five alternative platforms for Twitter expats
Updated:

Five alternative platforms for Twitter expats

Twitter alternatives
Co-host can only be accessed through a web browser as there is no mobile app.

  • Tumblr

In a blast from the past, social media platform Tumblr has experienced a resurgence since the downfall of Twitter.

The platform experienced a crash following the departure of Twitter users, with many hopping back on to the platform of their teen years, reminiscing about their microblogging days of yore.

Having already gone through a few internal makeovers since its launch in 2007, Tumblr’s unique blogging features, catering to niche groups, allows users to post multimedia content to short-form blogs.

  • Reddit

An oldie but a goodie.

Although it bears few similarities to Twitter, users have been flocking to Reddit as a place to interact with communities known as subreddits on topics that interest them.

The platform uses message boards divided into category-based subreddits where users can join in and give their two cents, or just read through vast threads on topics that may pique their interest.

So where should I go?

With new platforms coming out of the woodwork, it would seem that frustrated Twitter users are spoilt for choice.
But not all are thrilled about it.
Users took to Twitter to air their grievances about having one too many options, which they know all too little about.
“hello, i’m a journalist for six different corporate media sites you’ve never heard of. don’t go to cohost or mastodon, they’re bad and unsafe. instead go to HIVE, a highly polished socmed [sic] platform you’ve never heard of until today that definitely isn’t funded by the CIA,” one user tweeted. 

The reign of Elon Musk

A self-proclaimed ‘free speech absolutist’, Twitter owner Elon Musk teased the idea of reinstating the account of former US president Donald Trump late last week.
Mr Musk not only saw the idea through, but doubled up on it, welcoming back more controversial figures, social media influencer Andrew Tate and rapper Kanye West.
As new headlines about the spiralling platform appear every day, the future of Twitter looks murky and unpredictable.
Users will just have to wait and see what unfolds next. But until then, why not peruse a few different alternatives?

