The threat of family fireworks and a severe hurricane warning wasn’t enough to derail the lavish dream-wedding plans of Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany.

Tiffany, 29 and her groom, Lebanese American billionaire Michael Boulos, 25, wed at the family’s Mar-a-Lago Club, just after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida and three days before the father of the bride is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Just days before the date, Mar-a-Lago and its surrounding coastal residential areas were under mandatory evacuation orders because of the hurricane.

Also cause for speculation was whether Melania Trump would be attending the nuptials following her husband’s fury at the poor showing of some of his favoured candidates in the US midterm elections.

A “fuming” Trump reportedly blamed wife Melania for pushing him to endorse celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the the Pennsylvania senate race to Democrat John Fetterman.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said Mr Trump was “furious” – and had labelled Mrs Trump’s push for the TV doctor as “not her best decision”.

Mr Trump is also running full steam ahead on announcing his candidacy for president next Tuesday, a decision that is causing a rift in his inner circle, with a political source saying before the wedding he had been “upset and ranting like a raging bull for the past couple of days”.

Despite the former president’s bad mood, ex-wife Marla Maples said they tapped him for traditional fatherly duties with the wedding festivities, including walking his daughter down the aisle and partaking in a father-daughter dance.

She told People that the family put politics aside for Tiffany’s big day.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” Maples said.

She added that the family venue was chosen because “this was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world”.

“Tiffany has never been a people divider,” a source added, noting that all of the Trumps were in attendance.

“This is a joyous family occasion.”

Melania was present at the ceremony, pictures reveal. She was seen standing next to Donald in a light pink dress, and later joined him on the dance floor at the reception.

Tiffany Trump’s lavish wedding was planned to be held in Greece this summer – the pair met at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos – but was relocated to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021 at the White House, a day before Mr Trump left the presidency.

On the day, the bride chose a long-sleeved Elie Saab creation as a nod to the groom’s heritage.

“It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” says Maples, who also wore a lavender off-the-shoulder gown by the same designer for her mother-of-the-bride look.

The dress featured a square neck and intricate beading all over the bodice and large skirt and train.

Tiffany wore her hair in Hollywood waves swept to the side and topped it off with a delicate veil.

Maples played a role in the ceremony, too, sharing a prayer during the service, and Tiffany’s closest friends from childhood were chosen as bridesmaids.

Tiffany’s half-sister Ivanka helped prepare for the big day, joining Tiffany’s bridal party and offering “total support,” according to a source involved with the wedding.

Ivanka Trump later posted a photograph of herself and 11-year-old daughter Arabella Rose Kushner at the wedding in matching blue Cinderella gowns.

Elvira Grau, a long-time friend of Marla Maples, told The US Sun that Tiffany wanted it to be a more intimate wedding, so she chose to have fewer than 300 guests.

“They chose to do that for the kind of reasons other people opt for more intimate weddings. They don’t want people they don’t really know there.

“Given who her father is, this isn’t his day – it’s her day.

“So Tiffany picked the people she wanted. She picked all the guests.

“It was all up to her.”