Kirstie Clements: Back to basics – fashion’s forgotten superstars

I did the thing I always do at the beginning of the season, when I think my wardrobe needs a refresh, which is popping into all this fashion stores on Oxford Street, in Sydney’s trendy Paddington to see what is new and what the big ideas are.

I flicked through giant puff sleeves, and sundresses that just cover the bottom, bright yellow satin slip dresses, botanical print shirts and hot pink terry towelling short suits, all lovely but none of which I needed. It occurred to me that I was getting distracted by the eye candy.

Every versatile wardrobe is underpinned by what fashion people call basics, or “essentials”, but they’re not the thing that compels us head to the shops or want to whip out our credit card for.

No one wanders into a gorgeous boutique thinking,” I really want to lash out on some basic tanks to wear under my jacket at work “or “What would be super exciting to buy is a flattering long sleeve black top that I could wear to a casual dinner”.

Yet these are the things that we reach for time and time again, not the pale blue flouncy floor length party frock that’s a bit too young for you (yup, guilty) or the silk satin flares. I’ve done some homework on the basics, so you don’t have to, so here some of the best go-to’s to underpin a smart wardrobe.