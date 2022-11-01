Telstra customers left fuming after outage

Live

Telstra services have been restored to hundreds of Victorian and New South Wales customers, who were reportedly left without mobile coverage after flood-damage caused widespread outages. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, about 500 of the telco giant’s customers reported loss of their mobile service, and many took to Twitter to air their complaints. Telstra users along the borders of Victoria and NSW posted the outage last from 3am up to just after 8:00am in some areas. Tweet from @AlannaOC9 Telstra apologised for the disrupted service on Twitter, and said services were restored as of 8:24am.

The outage was blamed on a power outage and a cut cable, in NSW towns Boorowa and Adelong, respectively.

Telstra believes the issues were flood-related.

News.com.au reports the telco said a backup battery in southern NSW town Boorowa managed to keep services active through the night, but ran out around 3am.

A Telstra technician was able to gain access to the affected site in southern NSW and connect a generator later on Tuesday morning, despite flooded roads.

The mobile outage comes as communities throughout Victoria and NSW continue clean-up efforts following recent flooding, and brace for more severe winds and thunderstorms on the way.

Telstra did not respond to The New Daily’s request for comment.