Life Telstra customers left fuming after outage
Live

Telstra customers left fuming after outage

Telstra has launched Australia first unlimited high-speed mobile plan – for a bomb.
Telstra's outage on Tuesday morning left hundreds of customers without mobile service. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Telstra services have been restored to hundreds of Victorian and New South Wales customers, who were reportedly left without mobile coverage after flood-damage caused widespread outages.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, about 500 of the telco giant’s customers reported loss of their mobile service, and many took to Twitter to air their complaints.

Telstra users along the borders of Victoria and NSW posted the outage last from 3am up to just after 8:00am in some areas.

Telstra apologised for the disrupted service on Twitter, and said services were restored as of 8:24am.

The outage was blamed on a power outage and a cut cable, in NSW towns Boorowa and Adelong, respectively.

Telstra believes the issues were flood-related.

News.com.au reports the telco said a backup battery in southern NSW town Boorowa managed to keep services active through the night, but ran out around 3am.

A Telstra technician was able to gain access to the affected site in southern NSW and connect a generator later on Tuesday morning, despite flooded roads.

The mobile outage comes as communities throughout Victoria and NSW continue clean-up efforts following recent flooding, and brace for more severe winds and thunderstorms on the way.

Telstra did not respond to The New Daily’s request for comment.

Topics:

Floods outage Telstra
Follow Us

Live News

carnifex
The bush outshines the beast in this classily-made Australian horror story
Visitors trapped in Shanghai Disney snap lockdown
health
Millions hit with private health cover hikes
Pictured is the Melbourne Cup on display during the Melbourne Cup Parade
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Melbourne Cup
bees
Is this why bees buzz? When swarming they produce a storm-sized electric charge
Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz