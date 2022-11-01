Life Instagram users ‘locked out of accounts’
Live

Instagram users ‘locked out of accounts’

Instagram
Instagram users were left to flood other social media platforms in a panic when they found themselves locked out fo their accounts early this morning. Photo: TND
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Instagram says it is working on an issue that has left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds.

Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out.

Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike about 11.30pm on Monday AEDT.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 1.14am AEDT.

Topics:

Instagram Social Media
Follow Us

Live News

bees
Is this why bees buzz? When swarming they produce a storm-sized electric charge
property prices
‘Double whammy’ in play as property prices fall for six months straight
Visitors trapped in Shanghai Disney snap lockdown
russia
Could Russia collapse? Three good reasons why we should not discount the possibility
carnifex
The bush outshines the beast in this classily-made Australian horror story
Halloween
This year’s wackiest and wildest celebrity Halloween costumes