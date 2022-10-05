Mint launches coins to mark 90 years of the ABC

The Australian Mint will this week launch two specially designed coins to commemorate 90 years of the national broadcaster.

The $1 and 20-cent coins will feature iconic programs and characters that have defined the ABC since it first went to air on 1 July 1932.

The coins were designed by Aleksandra Stokic and celebrate the many facets of the ABC with pictograms of ABC favourites such as RAGE, Jemima and Humpty Dumpty, and 4 Corners.

The Mint’s CEO, Leigh Gordon, said the mint were delighted to be part of the celebration of the ABC’s 90th Anniversary and acknowledged the important role the broadcaster played in fostering conversations, culture and stories.

“The coin design represents the ABC’s special and far-reaching connection with Australia and Australians as it has grown and evolved over 90 years,” he said.

“Like a family photo, the ABC logo is featured predominantly on the coin, surrounded by icons that showcase the rich history of the ABC, and its evolution into an iconic part of the Australian media landscape.”

ABC Managing Director, David Anderson, said few organisations were honoured in this way.

“The ABC has played a big part in so many people’s lives over the past 90 years and continues to do so today,” he said.

“These two coins are wonderful collectors’ items and provide the perfect bookend to our 90th celebrations,” he said.

Both coins are legal tender but produced as gifts or souvenirs or as pieces for collections.

The mint has produced 5000 of the $1 coins and 30,000 of the 20-cent coins.

The $1 coin is a 1⁄2 oz fine silver proof coin and comes in its own commemorative box.

The 20-cent piece is an uncirculated coin.

The coins will be available on the Mint’s website from Thursday.