Bonza takes lead in aviation’s gender-neutral push

Virgin Atlantic made waves when it announced a gender-neutral uniform policy last week, but a new Australian budget airline quietly did it first.

Bonza, which is still awaiting regulatory approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority before it can operate in Australia, revealed its ‘mix and match’ uniform options in June.

With Bonza cabin crew set to wear whatever uniform option they want, regardless of gender, the pressure is on fellow Australian airlines to update their style.

Bonza revamp

Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey told The New Daily the relaxed uniform policy is all about bringing positive change to Australian aviation.

“We felt airline uniforms are the land that time forgot, and so wanted to create something modern that allowed our inflight and cabin crew legends to be themselves when at work – that’s why we launched our non-gender specific uniforms in June this year,” she said.

There is no ‘grooming guide’ for Bonza cabin crew, pilots, operation centre and office staff, who will be able to style various looks depending on where they’re travelling to, their mood on the day, and personalities.

When Bonza announced its dress code, Ms Povey said the airline is “for the many, not the few”.

“We won’t dictate what lipstick to wear – or whether you have to wear lipstick at all. We won’t ask crew to cover up their tattoos and just because you’re female, that doesn’t mean you have to wear a skirt,” she said.

“If you’re non-binary, pregnant, work in the office or onboard, we have options for you.”

Pilots’ uniforms will be a bit stricter, with a crisp, white button-up shirt, tailored pants and charcoal blazer with silver stripes, but in a break of tradition, there will be no pilot hat, which Bonza said will help pass savings onto customers.

British airline goes gender neutral

British airline Virgin Atlantic has followed in Bonza’s footsteps, as it rolled out a campaign on Wednesday to promote an updated gender identity policy and remove gendered uniforms.

All Virgin Atlantic crew, pilots, and ground team have the option to choose between the airline’s Vivienne Westwood-designed red skirt and burgundy trouser uniforms.

This follows previous rule changes, which made make-up optional and allowed visible tattoos for crew members and frontline staff.

In addition to the uniform policy, Virgin Atlantic is also introducing optional pronoun badges for staff and passengers, and changing its ticketing systems to allow passengers who hold passports with gender-neutral gender markers to select ‘U’ or ‘X’ gender codes on their booking as well as the gender-neutral title, ‘Mx’.

Currently, only a small number of countries offer passports with more than the two binary gender options, including Australia, the US, Argentina and Pakistan.

Virgin Atlantic’s ‘woke’ move sparked some online criticism, but RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who is fronting the airline’s new campaign, said people feel empowered when wearing what best represents them.

Airlines rethink uniforms

Bonza and Virgin Atlantic’s uniform polices are a stark change from the aviation sector’s famously strict regulations.

Men typically wear pants, while women wear skirts or dresses, along with heels and make-up.

But recent years, which have seen much public discussion over gender identity, have sparked a small revolution in aviation workwear, particularly for women.

Last year, Ukrainian carrier SkyUp updated its uniform for women to include white Nike sneakers and a loose orange pant suit.

Other international airlines that allow female staff to wear pants include Etihad Airways and Japan Airlines.

Bonza and Virgin Atlantic seem to be among the first to step into truly gender-neutral territory.

Others may soon follow their lead. In February, the Australian Services Union called for Qantas to update its uniform policy to reflect more LGBTQI+ friendly standards.

On Monday, a Qantas Group spokesperson told TND it is still reviewing the uniform guide, and has previously made amendments based on staff feedback.

“Qantas and Jetstar are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in all parts of our business,” the spokesperson said.

Virgin Australia, which earlier this year launched a new diversity and inclusion strategy ‘Belonging’, did not confirm if it is considering updating its uniform policy.

A spokesperson told TND “diversity and inclusion are at the heart” of who the company is.

“We strive to attract and engage a diverse group of people who represent the communities in which we live, work and fly.”