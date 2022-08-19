Apple customers are being urged to download the latest software update for their devices after the tech giant discovered security vulnerabilities.

The unexpected software update came with little fanfare on Wednesday for owners of the Apple iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Macs.

The company also released short reports on its website detailing what security issues had been fixed.

Apple said the ‘Kernel’ (operating system) and ‘WebKit’ (web browser engine) features of its devices were at risk of a security breach.

If a hacker successfully infiltrated these features, particularly Kernel, they could control the whole device.

Apple credited an “anonymous researcher” for identifying the vulnerabilities and said the new update addresses the issues.

“For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available,” the company said.

Foad Fadaghi, managing director and principal analyst at Telsyte, said it was “alarming” so many Apple devices needed a security update for such a major flaw.

But he said it serves as a timely reminder that consumers should be regularly updating their devices.

Update-compatible devices

As always, not all Apple devices can receive the latest available update, with older models left to fend for themselves.

Mr Fadaghi said “it goes without saying” that if your device is too old for downloading the latest software update, it’s time to switch it out for a newer model.

“Typically, consumers are so dependent on their smartphones to run their lives that it’s inadvisable to be running any device, whether it’s Apple or not, that doesn’t support the most recent security patches,” he said.

Apple’s next software update should be the iOS 16, which is set to give iPhone users a host of new features, including the ability to edit or unsend texts, and a new privacy tool designed to help domestic violence victims.

An exact release date for the much-hyped update hasn’t been announced, but several tech publications predict it will launch in September.