Oodles of Cavoodles: Dog breed becomes Australia’s most popular

The Cavoodle has officially been crowned the most popular dog breed in Australia, with a new report saying nearly one in five dog births registered last year were ‘Oodles’.

The report, released by Petbarn, analysed the breeds of more than 750,000 dogs to determine which was the most popular.

According to the report, Cavoodles have officially been the top choice for Australians for six years running.

Not only is the popularity of the Cavoodle at an all-time high, the popularity of a vast number of ‘Oodle’ varieties has evidently surged.

Oodles of Cavoodles

According to Petbarn’s data, the Cavoodle has been the most popular dog breed in Australia since 2016.

The breed has grown enormously in popularity in recent years, first entering the top 20 in 2009.

Cavoodles are a cross between poodles and Cavalier King Charles spaniels, also known as ‘Cavapoos’.

As Cavoodles have skyrocketed in popularity, so have other poodle mixes.

PetBarn’s data says Oodles accounted for almost one in five registered dog births in 2021.

Among the oodles of Oodle varieties, or Poodle mixes, are the Groodle (Golden Retriever x Poodle), Spoodle (English Cocker Spaniel x Poodle), Labradoodle (Labrador x Poodle) and Schnoodle (Schnauzer x Poodle).

Two other members of the Oodle family sat in the top-20 list alongside Cavoodles.

Labradoodles were Australia’s ninth most popular breed, with Groodles coming in at 13th.

Popular genetics

Experts say these breeds are popular for far more than just their adorable looks.

Thanks to their poodle genetics, Oodles typically shed less and are less likely to produce dander, or flakes of skin.

This factor makes them attractive option for prospective dog owners with allergies.

Michael Yazbeck of Greencross Vets said while Oodle breeds are likely to shed less, no Oodles are 100 per cent hypoallergenic.

‘‘While yes, some Oodles are less likely to shed hair and dander, no dog is completely hypoallergenic,’’ he said.

‘‘It all depends what their final hair coat is like and what you might be allergic to.’’

He recommended that prospective dog owners with allergies make sure to do their research and prepare before making a purchase.

“If you’re looking to purchase an Oodle, it is recommended to consult with the breeder to understand how hypoallergenic the cross is, and ideally have any members of the family with allergies to meet the puppy prior to buying,’’ Dr Yazbeck said.

Cost you a pretty penny

Although Oodle owners might find value in their dogs in terms of practicality, these breeds will cost you a pretty penny.

According to Canstar, a Cavoodle pup can cost anywhere between $2500 and $5000.

It’s a far leap from some of the less popular breeds.

The Kelpie, for example, came in at No.19, with a pup typically costing between $1200 and $1600.

To add to the eye-watering cost, Oodle owners are also more likely to spend on their dog’s grooming and maintenance.

Petbarn’s report said Oodle owners spend 27 per cent more on grooming accessories, such as brushes and clippers, compared to all other breed owners.