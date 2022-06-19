Life Marine conservationists wary of subtropical coral entering Sydney waters
Updated:
Live

Marine conservationists wary of subtropical coral entering Sydney waters

Coral species are migrating south in search of cooler waters as sea temperatures rise. Photo: AP/Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Not since World War II have Sydneysiders had to worry about underwater invaders in their harbour.

But now marine conservationists are concerned about subtropical coral flocking to cooler Sydney waters with the potential to usurp local species.

University of Technology Sydney researcher Jen Matthews says global warming could mean trouble for the harbourside city’s coral.

The waters around Sydney are becoming home to the new subtropical species as they flee south from the Great Barrier Reef in search of cooler waters, thanks to the rise in sea temperatures.

They are likely to thrive in Sydney by being better able to handle rising water temperatures compared with the natives.

“While we found these (arriving) corals possess the machinery to withstand large changes in temperature, those temperatures could kill the existing corals in Sydney,” Dr Matthews said.

“This is incredibly important when we consider the future of Sydney’s precious ecosystems.

“Coastal Sydney falls in the temperate climate zone, so the establishment of subtropical coral populations raises some interesting questions.”

But there is debate among the team at the Future Reefs program about whether the new coral are harmless refugees or invading pests.

There could be benefits to the new corals as they increase the biodiversity of Sydney’s marine environment, including providing more refuges for fish, crabs and other corals.

Australia’s coral systems are being adversely impacted by climate change and the Great Barrier Reef on the east coast is suffering frequent bleaching events brought on by high temperatures.

Likewise on the west coast, conservationists found evidence of a similar bleaching event at Ningaloo Marine Park in April.

-AAP

Topics:

subtropical coral Sydney
Follow Us

Live News

tony abbott carbon tax
Five recent policy decisions that explain Australia’s energy mess
Louis Theroux
How Louis Theroux accidentally created the most viral social media trend of the year
Buy now, pay later clobbered by interest rate hikes and inflation fears
haggling
EOFY sales: How to pick the best electric appliances
Julian Assange’s extradition to the US approved by UK cabinet minister
Drink up! A daily glass of beer found to make a happy, healthy gut