Life Snowy Mountains Alpine Walk nears completion
Updated:
Live

Snowy Mountains Alpine Walk nears completion

Fully linked, the Snowies Alpine Walk will span 55 kilometres in Kosciuszko National Park. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A new hiking trail along the upper Snowy River is in its final stages and has been likened to Tasmania’s iconic Cradle Mountain Overland Track.

The Snowies Alpine Walk is part of a $27 million project between Guthega and Charlotte Pass in Kosciuszko National Park and officials recently marked the opening of its nine-kilometre second stage.

“The opening of this section of the walk marks the completion of the second of four stages, and I’m thrilled to see increased access in this beautiful part of the world,” New South Wales Minister for Environment James Griffin said.

“The Snowies Alpine Walk is putting NSW on the map for multi-day hikes and it’ll be a must-do walk for anyone who loves Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain Overland Track. In fact, I reckon it’ll be a strong competitor with the Overland.

“I want to see everyone who comes to our magnificent NSW national parks arrive as visitors and leave as conservationists, and this walk will help us achieve that.”

The trail is expected to boost local tourism and establish the region as a key eco-adventure tourism destination.

Featuring Australia’s highest suspension bridge at 1627 metres above sea level, it’s hoped the project will create more than 30 jobs and attract an estimated 50,000 tourists each year.

“Once all four stages are complete, the 55-kilometre Snowies Alpine Walk will be a world-class experience for visitors to enjoy even more of Kosciuszko National Park, and puts the Snowy Mountains region firmly on the domestic and international tourism map,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said.

-AAP

Topics:

Alpine Walk Snowy Mountains
Follow Us

Live News

mental health
‘No brainer’: Job seekers searching for roles offering ‘doona days’
making money easy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 22: Surging energy costs explained
Dutton
Conservatives, women and Nationals promoted to new Dutton team
Murray Bartlett
‘Dream team’: Surprise actor joins Australian Rose Byrne as she gets physical with her fitness empire
pension superannuation older australian couple
The age pension is taxable. But here’s why many pensioners pay no tax
Sarah Jessica Parker
‘It’s very painful’: Sarah Jessica Parker addresses rift with SATC co-star Kim Cattrall

Promoted Stories