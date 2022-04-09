Kirstie Clements: Five items for winter that never go out of style

As the week closes and a couple of dumb purchases I made online turn up at my door, I am now thinking I might have to delete my Instagram.

It’s no longer a source of fun, it’s just a 24-hour machine designed to sell me things, and the AI is so good, I fall for it.

I now own one of those stupid scalp massagers that purportedly relieve stress and increase blood flow, when in fact it just feels like a large bug got caught in your hair.

I also have some very ordinary new underwear, close to Skims by Kim Kardashian but not Skims because I don’t want to contribute to her already considerable fortune.

I must remind myself to buy less, and wear things more, so I am plotting my wardrobe for the next five to 10 years.

It will include:

1) A black sleeveless felted wool vest

I bought one at Cos last month, and I already know it will be a good cost per wear purchase. It looks fab over a long-sleeved collarless white shirt (I love the Jil Sander for Uniqlo shirts, in white or black), and its slightly oversized shape is very flattering around the waistline.

I often get hot in jackets, so a sleeveless vest is the perfect piece of tailoring to look polished, but still feel casual.

2) A dark green Burberry trench

They are such a great investment; any trench coat is, to be honest. They are pricey, but they last forever and the more rumpled they are, the better I like them.

If you are after a new trench coat, buy the best quality you can afford so you can wear it for years, even decades. The cheaper trenches often have a problem with buttons and shoulder straps coming off so unless you are good at mending, they’re not really good value.

3) A chunky hand-knitted fisherman’s sweater (in crème or navy)

When I first worked at Vogue in the ’80s, a very chic senior editor told me that this was the most stylish item ever, for a man or woman, and she was right. (And they look wonderful with grey hair).

4) A camel coat

There are maybe a bit too many of them around at the moment, and it seems to be a bit of an influencer statement, (they put it with white leggings and a crop top) but a soft camel coat is a classic luxe look for the rest of us grown-ups.

Max Mara’s double-faced cashmere is an all-time winner, but again, just buy the very best quality within your budget, and it will last for years.

5) Pinstriped wool trousers

I discovered a pair (again at Cos), mid-grey, wide pinstriped wool, very soft with — joy of joys! — an elastic waistband and side pockets. They feel like track pants but look like upscale suiting, perfect to wear with sneakers or high heeled boots.

If clothes are comfortable, you will wear them more often, no question, so make that one of your markers when buying new pieces and you’ll make less costly mistakes.

And no one needs the scalp massage thingy, by the way.