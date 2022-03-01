Life Tasmania back online after major telecommunications outage
Updated:
Tasmania back online after major telecommunications outage

Tasmania has been struck by a major internet and phone services outage. Photo: AP
Share
Telstra’s telecommunications services are back online in Tasmania after a cable from the mainland suffered “massive damage”.

A severed cable has been identified as the cause of the outage that disrupted internet and phone services across the state on Tuesday.

“There was massive damage to the cable in Melbourne caused by third party civil works,” Telstra said in a statement.

Its crews hauled and connected a kilometre of new fibre to fix the problem.

The company said a second cable was also out of action and it’s trying to find out why.

The outages affected ADSL and NBN internet services, some free-to-air TV and radio stations and mobile data services.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said he has been advised the outage happened about 1pm.

“My advice is that the outage is still being investigated. What I can tell you is the outage is not a cyber security-related incident,” he said.

A TPG Telecom spokeswoman said Vodafone, TPG and iiNet customers in Tasmania were affected, while Optus said its services had also been impacted.

Earlier on Tuesday, electricity distributor TasNetworks said it was experiencing a “major statewide internet outage” caused by “upstream provider issues”.

-AAP

Topics:

Tasmania
