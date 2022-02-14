David Beckham unintentionally caused a stir earlier this month when he revealed his wife Victoria’s diet of 25 years.

During an appearance on the River Café Table 4 podcast, David Beckham said he gets quite emotional about delicious food and wine and wants to share it with everyone.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that,” he said in early February.

As the pair are celebrity royalty, people devoured the tidbit … and picked that single sentence apart. It once again highlighted society’s obsession with thinness.

Over the weekend, one reporter in the UK tested the diet for themselves, only to promptly ridicule the singer and fashion designer for her eating habits.

However, there were also those who defended her choice to stick to the rigid eating plan.

And as for nutritional value? For that, The New Daily sought out the experts.

“The only person who knows enough about Victoria Beckham’s diet to pass judgment on it is Victoria Beckham, and perhaps anyone she directly shares that information with whilst seeking opinion,” Dr Jess Danaher, dietitian and senior lecturer in nutrition told TND.

“Not strangers on the internet who don’t have further context.”

Eating preferences, after all, are complex and unique to everyone.

What works for you might not work for another.

As it stands, Dr Danaher explained that fish is a great source of essential omega-3 and other important fats that are great for our minds and hearts.

Regular consumption may decrease the risk of heart disease, stroke, dementia in older adults and macular degeneration in the eyes.

“For older children and adult Australians who eat foods from animal sources, around two serves of fish per week is recommended,” Dr Danaher explained.

And vegetables – well, you know they’re good for you.

“The scientific evidence of the health benefits of eating vegetables and fruit has been reported for decades and continues to strengthen,” Dr Danaher said.

She recommended at least five servings of vegetables per day for older children and adult Australians.

The colours of the rainbow

As far as general recommendations go, the important thing to keep in mind is variety.

“It really shouldn’t matter what Victoria Beckham eats,” nutritionist Madeline Calfas told The New Daily.

“There are lots of people who are pescatarian and there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as it’s a varied diet.”

Take your fruit and veggies, for example.

Dr Evangeline Mantzioris, program director of nutrition and food sciences at the University of South Australia, encouraged people to eat the “colours of the rainbow”.

That includes white, such as your potatoes and pears.

With each of those different colours, you’re getting different nutrients that your body needs.

“If you don’t ever eat purple fruit and veggies, you’re missing out on those really important nutrients that we call the anthocyanins that have been linked to better mental health and cardiovascular health,” Dr Mantzioris told The New Daily.

The bottom line

If you want to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, Dr Danaher recommended being physically active and meeting your energy needs with nutritious food and drinks.

“Where possible, aim for a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein and dairy or dairy alternatives,” Dr Danaher said.

“Cutting out a food group in its entirety can lead to nutritional deficiencies.”

Dr Danaher encouraged people who have concerns about what they’re eating to get in touch with an accredited practising dietitian for nutrition support that is specific to you.