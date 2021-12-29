The ‘lockdown-isms’ we hope we won’t be repeating in 2022

For millions of Australians, the past two years are a bit of a blur.

2020 and 2021 saw all the country’s states and territories enter lockdowns or endure restrictions in one way or another, with some spending more time indoors than others.

The prolonged solitude spawned a long list of lockdown habits and practices that we’d sooner forget.

And with 2022 knocking on the door, a ‘fresh start’ certainly sounds appealing.

Here’s what we hope doesn’t fill our calendars in 2022.

Zoom

Zoom seemed to be an incredibly useful tool at the beginning of the pandemic – able to be used for everything from social catch-ups to business meetings and even medical appointments.

But it soon became the bane of our existence.

From internet cutouts and power outages to family interruptions and struggling to get a word in edgewise, the video call burnout has been real.

And we haven’t even mentioned home schooling.

In 2022, we hope we can get back to IRL activities.

Remember the joys of clinking glasses with friends in a cosy restaurant?

Or stifling giggles with your pals as you struggle to execute an impossible yoga pose at an early morning class?

Not to mention the joy of cuddling a relative at the airport in a long-awaited family reunion.

It’s the simple pleasures we’ve missed.

And fingers crossed we never have to endure the agonising phrase “you’re on mute” ever again.

Lazy meals

Just admit it – we’ve all had a day or two of lazy eating this year.

For some of us, it’s been regular Uber Eats spreads of every cuisine under the sun.

For others, it has been three-course-meals of cereal. Sultana Bran or Weet-Bix, everyone has their go-to.

But in 2022, we hope we’ll get out of the house and enjoy the delicious, fresh foods our vibrant country has to offer.

Will you be chowing down steaming bao burgers from your local market, or devouring scoops of fresh paella downtown?

Maybe you’ll even venture to a winery out of town and enjoy a charcuterie board and a glass of pinot out in the sun.

We’re calling it now – 2022 is going to be our year of expanding our palates and treating our tastebuds.

Square eyes

The aforementioned lazy meals are typically accompanied by an array of streaming selections – and boy are we spoilt for choice these days.

We can barely keep up with all the streaming services on offer.

Were you transfixed by The Real Housewives on Hayu, or was it Netflix’s Squid Game that was on repeat in your household?

Regardless of your viewing choices, research has found that Australians’ screen time drastically jumped in lockdown when compared to pre-pandemic data.

A 2020 study by Deakin University found that children spent almost 27 more hours each week on their screens, with parents sitting in front of screens for 14 and a half extra hours.

Now that the new year is almost here, we reckon it’s time to cancel your subscriptions and get back into the real world.

COVID-normal living means venues have reopened, attracting the best bands on offer.

Live theatre is set for a curtain call, with many stage plays resuming around the country after countless lockdown interruptions.

Plus, if you’re still keen for a cosy movie night, you can always opt for an outdoor cinema near you.

Pyjama marathons

With only four (and eventually five) reasons to leave the house, lockdown removed the need to dress for the outside world, leaving many to revel in the comfort of loungewear and pyjamas.

Working from home in your pyjamas was a novelty for a short time, but eventually most of us began to miss the days where we could get dressed up for a special occasion or two.

Plus, if you’ve had to think ‘how long can I stay in the same pair of pyjamas without throwing them in the wash?’, you’ve probably pushed the comfort game too far.

With plenty of events and special occasions to get out of the house for, let’s opt for fashion over comfort in 2022.