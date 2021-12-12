Life Queensland pulls unsafe toys from shelves before Christmas
Updated:
Live

Small batteries and other hazards have seen a number of toys pulled from shelves before Christmas. Photo: AAP
Live

A toy drum set and yo-yo water ball have made the naughty list as Queensland’s consumer watchdog checks thousands of toys for safety.

More than 7330 products have been checked by Office of Fair Trading officers in the lead up to Christmas, Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said on Sunday.

“On the whole, retailers and importers performed well this year, with a relatively small number of unsafe toys removed from shelves, which shows retailers are aware of their obligations around Australian safety standards,” she said.

The toys were removed from sale due to small parts, strangulation and choking hazards.

A further four plush toys and two foam puzzles were also taken off shelves for testing.

“It can pay to stick to reputable brands and reliable local sellers rather than chasing the cheapest deal,” Ms Fentiman said.

As well as small parts, parents are advised to look out for small high powered magnets and button batteries.

“If swallowed, a button battery can become stuck in a child’s throat and result in catastrophic injuries and even death,” Ms Fentiman said.

“Consumers should also avoid small high-powered magnets, which are banned from sale in Australia as they pose serious health risks if swallowed.”

The message comes as the Office of Fair Trading launches a social media campaign to remind shoppers of their consumer rights in the lead-up to Christmas.

“We want every Queenslander to enjoy their Christmas and most importantly stay safe,” Ms Fentiman said.

Office of Fair Trading unsafe toys
