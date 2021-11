Today's Stories

Comedy Wildlife Photography of the Year category winners

‘No more caps, no more closures’: Vic dumps almost all virus rules

Car theory probed as William Tyrrell’s foster parents are charged with assault

Alan Kohler: Farmers and business demand Morrison give them back their ‘slaves’

US Capitol riot ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley jailed for 41 months

Anti-fascists plan to oppose right-wing groups

Australia’s favourite homegrown celebrities revealed

Australians want to travel, but are too hesitant to book

Jennifer Lawrence saves planet in sci-fi comedy

Help recycle dozens of single-use masks

Vaccinated not ‘as infectious’ with COVID

Scientists rank the best and worst foods for our health using new algorithm

Wages grow too slowly for interest rates to rise

Don’t get scammed during Black Friday sales