Lonely Planet names QLD’s Scenic Rim a top travel spot in 2022

A mostly unknown corner of Queensland has been named in the top 10 places in the world to visit in 2022.

On Thursday, global travel authority Lonely Planet unveiled its top 10 countries, cities and regions to visit next year, with the Sunshine State’s Scenic Rim earning eighth place in the regional category.

Just half an hour from the heart of the Gold Coast, the Scenic Rim has six national parks as well as numerous eco-lodges, wineries and eating experiences.

“After bouncing back from the 2019 Black Summer bushfires with a raft of new attractions and a renewed focus on sustainability, this lesser-known corner of Queensland is primed to become of Australia’s low impact tourism power players,” Lonely Planet’s Christ Zeiher said on Thursday.

The World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park is a nature buff’s dream with more than 500 waterfalls and 250 species of wildlife, while the World Heritage-listed Gondwana Rainforests offers the largest and most significant remaining stands of subtropical and cool temperature rainforests in the world.

The Gondwana Rainforests are also one of the last remaining locations in the world where the relict tree known as Antarctic beech, or Nothofagus moorei, can be found.

Judges were reportedly impressed with the picturesque trails, heritage cottages, camping sites, and 17 wineries along the Scenic Rim.

“We’re thrilled to see the Scenic Rim included in the world’s best destinations, especially as it’s such an untouched and diverse eco-based Australian destination,” Mr Zeiher said on Thursday.

“From the amazing food and wine to the incredible rainforest and bush walks and memorable places to stay, this is an unexpected pocket of Australia that has it all.”

The Scenic Rim is just one hour south of Brisbane. Queensland reopens to interstate Australians on December 17.

Iceland’s remote Westfjords was named the top region, ahead of West Virginia in the USA, Xishuangbanna, China, and Kent’s Heritage Coast, UK.

The Cook Islands took out Lonely Planet’s top spot in the countries category, in front of Norway and Mauritius.

New Zealand’s Auckland was named the most visitable city for 2022, while Taipei in Taiwan, Freiburg in Germany, Atlanta in the US, and Lagos in Nigeria rounded out the top five.