Australians have done the hard yards over the past 18 months, and now they’re ready for a break.

With the nation out of COVID lockdown, and with state border restrictions easing, it’s time to start planning a well-earned weekend away.

More than 43 per cent of Australians are planning domestic travel within the next 12 months, according to data from Finder.

Tourism Australia, meanwhile, found that 56 per cent felt like they really needed a holiday, while 23 per cent were keen to replace a trip that was cancelled.

Finder travel specialist Angus Kidman told The New Daily while people are keen to get away, many would steer clear of city breaks.

“We’re seeing a lot of people travelling to regional destinations for the convenience, affordability and quality time away from the rush of the city,” Mr Kidman said.

Bendigo, VIC

Historically known for its gold rush, tram lines and heritage architecture, Bendigo has undergone a recent revival.

In 2019, the town was designated a UNESCO Creative City and Region of Gastronomy, recognised for its creativity and uniqueness.

For those looking to indulge in culinary delights, many of the town’s historic buildings have been repurposed to host guests for signature hospitality experiences.

Visitors flock to Bendigo Art Gallery for its contemporary exhibitions, while those in the mood to shop their lockdown savings away can discover emerging brands in fashion and cosmetics at Chancery Lane.

Click here for Victorian travel restrictions.

Huskisson, NSW

It’s difficult to find a Canberran who hasn’t yet discovered the beauty that awaits at the bottom of the Clyde.

Just 2.5 hours from the nation’s capital, this little township by the beach is just one pocket of paradise to explore.

The pristine Huskisson area is best experienced on foot, taking in vintage shops and great cafes, and plenty of sand to sink your toes into.

And for those with a little more time to spend, the Sapphire Coast is three hours down the highway.

The drive offers an array of cute little towns for drop-ins along the way and a destination famous for its marine life.



Click here for NSW travel restrictions.

Scenic Rim, Qld

Scenic Rim is the ultimate picture-perfect mountain getaway, with a number of small villages to launch from.

Just an hour’s drive from Brisbane, the former volcanic hotspot offers magical walking trails, stunning lookouts, rock pools and gorges.

A nature buff’s dream, the World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park is home to more than 500 waterfalls and 250 species of wildlife.

For the wild at heart with a penchant for luxury, Spicer’s Canopy offers an eco retreat and walking tour recommended by Tourism Australia.

Click here for Queensland travel restrictions.

Denmark, WA

Located in Australia’s south west, a 4.5-hour drive from Perth, Denmark is surrounded by rolling green hills, vineyards and farmland.

The once-sleepy town has become a must-visit weekend destination for travellers in need of some luxurious R&R.

The township hosts an assortment of boundary-pushing young chefs creating dishes with local delicacies and is also becoming known for its collection of spas and retreats.

With food and pampering covered off, travellers can gulp down fresh air with a wander along rugged emerald-green beaches in the William Bay National Park.

Click here for WA travel restrictions.

Bruny Island, TAS

Off the coast of Hobart, Bruny Island is a must-visit weekend destination for nature seekers and foodies.

Known for its great walking tracks and pristine swimming, surfing and fishing beaches, Bruny Island has also become home to a flourishing fine food and wine industry.

And for those who like to live lavishly, nearby Satellite Island is available to rent for a secluded luxury retreat.

Click here for Tasmanian travel restrictions.

In October 2019 – pre-pandemic – Deloitte Access Economics reported 33 per cent of overnight regional leisure trips were spent in the top five regional destinations: North Coast, South Coast, Sunshine Coast, Hunter, and Australia’s South West.

