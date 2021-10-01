Kirstie Clements is saying no to internet shopping – again

I started out this lockdown, back in June whatever, vowing that I would avoid internet shopping. I may have shared that sentiment in this column.

I have no doubt I have written, nay, lectured readers about leaving things in your cart for 48 hours to decide if you really need them, about shopping locally, about saving carbon points, about reducing what you have rather than recklessly buying more stuff.

But somewhere around five weeks ago, bored rigid in between binge watching TV and making too many trips to the local bakery for crème-filled croissants, I contradicted my own advice and went on-line shopping.

Each purchase was an unmitigated disaster.

I will now share some of my recent horror stories, proof I am nothing if not hypocritical.