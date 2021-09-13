Life Malaysian orangutans declared free from COVID-19
Updated:
Live

Thirty orangutans at a Malaysian wildlife park have been cleared of having coronavirus. Photo: Getty
Thirty of Malaysia’s iconic orangutans have been given the coronavirus all-clear after staff at a wildlife park and rehabilitation centre tested positive, prompting concerns for the increasingly rare great apes.

“Some of the keepers came up positive, so we didn’t want to take any risks,” said Sen Nathan, assistant director at the Sabah Wildlife Department, which carried out the tests on its captive orangutans last week.

“Thankfully here were no signs and symptoms among them,” Nathan said, referring to the orangutans, a species listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Recent decades have seen swathes of the orangutans’ jungle habitat cleared to make way for lucrative palm oil plantations in Sabah and Sarawak, two Malaysian regions on the island of Borneo, which it shares with Brunei and Indonesia.

-AAP

Topics:

Malaysia orangutans
