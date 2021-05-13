Life Water system breaks at International Space Station
Updated:

A system to prepare drinking water has broken on the International Space Station. Photo: AP
A system to prepare drinking water has broken on the International Space Station, possibly due to a leak, according to an announcement by the US space agency NASA.

“The crew is in no danger and has multiple spare parts aboard to begin the repair process, which is expected to be complete early next week,” read a note from NASA published on Wednesday.

The space agency said there was enough water on the station for the crew’s needs for several months and that there are replacement parts on board.

The problem affects the American part of the satellite.

The space station has been in use for more than two decades and is showing its age.

The past few months have seen leaks pop up that threatened the inhabitants with the loss of their oxygen supplies and required repairs.

The astronauts on board have not been able to determine what caused the breaches but are working to track them down.

An expert team from the US and Russia is supposed to start looking at the problem at the end of May, reports the TASS news agency.

