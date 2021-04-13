Life British police hunt thieves who stole world’s biggest rabbit from home
Updated:

British police hunt thieves who stole world’s biggest rabbit from home

Darius measures a whopping 129 centimetres in length. Photo: West Mercia Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

British police are hunting thieves who stole the world’s largest rabbit, named Darius, from his owner’s garden.

West Mercia Police said they were appealing for information after the brown-and-white bunny disappeared on Saturday night from his pen in Stoulton in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest rabbit alive in 2010, measuring a whopping 1.29 metres in length.

His owner, Annette Edwards, tweeted on Sunday that it was “a very sad day” and offered a £1000 pound ($1800) reward for his safe return.

“Darius is too old to breed now. So please bring him back,” she said.

Ms Edwards announced in 2018 that Darius, then eight years old, was retiring and giving up public events and media appearances for a quieter life at home.

In a previous tragedy for the owner, Darius’s 90-centimetre son Simon died on a cross-Atlantic flight in 2010 as he was being transported to a new owner.

He had been expected to eventually outgrow his father.

-AFP/ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

qantas international flights
International travel still up in the air as vaccine delays threaten timetable
prince philip bbc complaints
‘Put Vera back on!’: TV coverage of duke’s death sparks wave of complaints
daunte wright taser
Second night of protests after ‘mistaken’ shooting of black man in US
kathy jackson will
Former union boss Kathy Jackson shares in QC’s $27 million estate
prince philip vanuatu
Vanuatu devotees of Prince Philip hold unusual mourning ceremony
Australia Post chairman denies urging ex-CEO Christine Holgate to quit
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video