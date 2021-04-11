Life Arab woman in historic first as UAE selects her to train as astronaut
Updated:

Arab woman in historic first as UAE selects her to train as astronaut

Mohammed al-Mulla and Noura al-Matroushi have been named as astronauts for the UAE's space program. Photo: EPA/Emirates News Agency
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The United Arab Emirates has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut, as the Gulf country rapidly expands into the space sector to diversify its economy.

Emirati national Noura al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.

The UAE is using its space program to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

In February a UAE probe reached the orbit of Mars in the Arab world’s first interplanetary expedition.

The UAE has plans to launch a moon rover by 2024 and even a vision for a Mars settlement by 2117.

Ms Matrooshi will be joined by another Emirati, Mohammed al-Mulla, making a total of four people under the UAE Astronaut Programme.

They include Hazza al-Mansouri who became the first Emirati in space in 2019 when he flew to the International Space Station.

Ms Matrooshi was one of 4300 applicants rated on scientific abilities, education and practical experience, and then on physical, psychological and medical assessments, Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre said.

The UAE launched a national space program in 2017 to develop local expertise.

Topics:

astronauts UAE
Follow Us

Trending Now

Corporate taxation back on agenda as Joe Biden pledges major hike
Carla Zampatti
Kirstie Clements: Quiet wisdom and sound advice were my friend Carla Zampatti’s trademarks
Australia’s faltering vaccine rollout is falling way behind the rest of the world – and that means more bad news
Alan Kohler: Complacency produces a dose of reality with painful delays
Review into Paracetamol raises big questions about go-to painkiller
Madonna King: Dear Andrew Laming, I’ve written your resignation letter for you
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video