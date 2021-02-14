Life Border closures force cancellation of world’s toughest solar car race
Team Twente’s crashed car in the 2019 World Solar Challenge in South Australia's north. Photo: Bridgestone World Solar Challenge
The world’s toughest solar car race, which sees entrants traverse 3000 kilometres of Australian outback, has been cancelled due to border closures.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge would have been staged for the 16th time in October.

The challenge requires teams to build a car that can travel through challenging terrain between Darwin and Adelaide powered only by the Sun’s energy.

Prizes are handed out for the first team to cross the finish line, and the best all-rounder in terms of performance, efficiency, design and practicality.

With border closures locking international teams out of the event and forcing its cancellation, organisers are planning virtual alternatives.

“Our event thrives on the optimism and ingenuity of the students who take part,” event director Chris Selwood AM said.

“The importance of refining electric vehicles and their associated technologies has never been greater – and we want to honour everyone working so diligently in pursuit of that goal.”

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is next scheduled to take place in October 2023.

