Life Pumpkin smashes southern hemisphere record with 867-kilogram cucurbit at Kyogle festival
Updated:

Pumpkin smashes southern hemisphere record with 867-kilogram cucurbit at Kyogle festival

Dale Oliver's giant pumpkin about to be weighed at the 2021 Giant Pumpkin Festival. Photo: ABC North Coast: Catherine Marciniak
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

An Australian-grown pumpkin has set a new record for the heaviest in the southern hemisphere at the 2021 Giant Pumpkin and Watermelon Festival in Kyogle in northern New South Wales.

The Atlantic giant pumpkin grown by Dale Oliver weighed in at 867 kilograms.

Festival organiser John Leadbetter said it was a great achievement for Mr Oliver and the festival.

“I reckon it’s blooming good. I’m proud of him and I’m glad it’s happened here at our competition,” he said.

While it did produce a record-breaking pumpkin this year, entries to the festival were down due to unfavourable growing conditions.

“It’s just been too hot for it. We had hot, dry weather, and then we went to hot, humid weather, and they don’t like that. They like to be dry and cool,” Mr Leadbetter said.

What does it take to grow a giant pumpkin?

Mr Oliver, who set an Australasian record with a 743-kilogram pumpkin in 2015, said growing giant gourds involved a lot of work.

“People are changing the way they’re growing them nowadays,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work in them with pruning and fertilising and getting soil tests. There’s a lot of science in it.”

Dale Oliver’s giant pumpkin weighs in at 867kg, setting a new record for the Southern Hemisphere. Photo: ABC North Coast/Catherine Marciniak

While growers are able to control some elements, weather conditions are uncontrollable.

“The weather’s your biggest battle here,” he said.

“When we get them hot spells they stop growing, and it’ll send them into maturity.

“We got that hot spell in November and it really slowed this, but it picked up again.

“It’s a shame we got the heat. It may have done better.”

The Giant Pumpkin Festival also featured a competition for the tastiest pumpkin scones. Photo: ABC North Coast:/Catherine Marciniak

Mr Oliver grew the record-breaking pumpkin at his nursery at Knockrow, north of Ballina, on the far north coast of NSW.

He said while some people do eat the flesh from giant varieties, they are usually fed to cattle.

“I’ll take it home because I’ve got a few rellies who want to get photos with their babies, and we’ll get the seed out of it because a few guys want the seed,” he said.

The previous Southern Hemisphere record of 860kg was held by South African Piet Lotz, set in March last year.

The world’s heaviest pumpkin, measuring 1190.49kg, was grown by Mathias Willemijns in Belgium in 2016.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

Data shows Australians spent big in the lead-up to Christmas
‘Stronger together’: Aussie lamb campaign roasts state border closures
borders nsw virus
WA Premier piles pressure on NSW to ‘crush and kill’ virus
weather
SA bushfires sparks emergency warning as temperatures soar across southern Australia
McCormack slammed for ‘deeply offensive’ comparison of Capitol riot to BLM rallies
Kaoru Okano fire
Townhouse fire kills mother, three children after ‘big bang’
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video