Already ditched your 2021 health goals? Here’s how to make them stick

Like every year, the month of January is often filled with New Year’s resolutions and the best intentions to better ourselves.

And after a hellish 2020 dominated by stress (eating), Netflix and cancelled gym memberships, many of us are looking to get fit, healthy and ready for our re-entry into the world.

But setting your health goals is the easy part. Sticking to them is another matter entirely.

Nutrition scientist Dr Gilly Hendrie, who leads the research behind CSIRO’s Total Wellbeing Diet, said an important element of sticking to your diet is the ability to identify your underlying motivation.

“If you have that understanding of why you’re on this journey, when times get tough (and they will), you can just remind yourself of that bigger picture, or that underlying reason of why you’re doing it,” Dr Hendrie told The New Daily.

“People sometimes fixate on the end point, as in a number, or just, ‘I want to lose weight’ or, ‘I want to be skinny’ as opposed to why they want to do that or why that’s important to them.”

Discover your drive

Motivators for managing weight are personal and sometimes hard to pinpoint, but can include anything from a desire to regain control, be physically fit, get healthier or better your appearance.

In fact, an analysis of 11,000 of the newest CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet participants found that 93 per cent listed the desire to “feel good and improve their quality of life” as a main motivator.

The analysis also showed that 36 per cent were motivated by family to manage their weight, while 16 per cent listed a “trigger event”, such as a wedding or a death.

For people classed as obese, receiving a recommendation from a doctor or another person in their lives was six times more likely to be a main motivating factor for weight management.

Dr Hendrie worked with a behavioural scientist to create CSIRO’s Start Strong Diet Quiz, which can help identify a person’s values, and can map out a motivational path to achieving health and wellbeing goals.