Puppy prices peak as scams increase fourfold on last year

Puppy prices have soared during the pandemic and so too have the number of scams targeting buyers, with the consumer watchdog reporting people have been swindled out of more than $1.6 million this year.
A quick search of online marketplaces turns up dozens of people promising purebred pups for eye-watering sums, ranging between $3000 and $10,000 each.
And small dog breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs, cavoodles and dachshunds are some of the pricier pets.
Dogs Queensland president Ulla Greenwood said people wereprice gouging, taking advantage of the demand for pets prompted by the pandemic.
“I don’t know of any of our Dog’s Queensland breeders who would be charging those sums of money,” Ms Greenwood said.
“Our breeders might be charging up to maybe $4500 but I think alarm bells should go off if prices above that are being asked.
“But it is a marketplace situation.
“I know French bulldogs, for example, they have become a very popular breed of dog.”