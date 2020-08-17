Temperatures in California’s Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday – possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

If the National Weather Service’s recording is correct, it would also be among the top-three highest temperatures to have ever been measured at the site, a desert valley in the northern Mojave Desert, as well as the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.

The temperature in Death Valley hit 54.4 degrees at 3.41pm local time on Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Death Valley holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on the planet: 56.66 degrees Celsius (134 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1913, according to Guinness World Records.

That reading has been disputed, however.

Since then, a 53.88 reading was recorded in Death Valley in 2013.

The reading comes amid an epic heat wave that continues to grip most of the southwestern US.

Multiple daily heat records were set on Saturday.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 36.66 degrees, tying a record set in 1994.

Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4 — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

Japan feels the heat

The news comes as the mercury hit 41.1 degrees in the Japanese central city of Hamamatsu on Monday, tying with the highest temperature recorded in 2018, as a heatwave gripping the country continued to claim lives.

The record was posted one day after the city saw the temperature soar to 40.9 degrees, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It is the first time that the mercury exceeded 40 degrees for consecutive days, the agency said.

The temperature last hit 41.1 degrees in July 2018 in the city of Kumagaya, north of Tokyo.

In the town of Yorii, near Kumagaya, a 94-year-old man died of apparent heatstroke on Monday, Kyodo News reported.

In Tokyo alone, a total of 53 people died of heatstroke this month, officials said, as the capital has been hit by extreme temperatures.

Many of the victims have been elderly.

Authorities have urged the public to take precautionary measures, such as ensuring adequate hydration and avoiding unnecessary outings.

-AAP