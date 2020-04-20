As the coronavirus lockdown continues, Australians are looking for new ways to keep busy that don’t involve any extra screen time.

It might be time to give your eyes a break from the never-ending Netflix binges and mindlessly scrolling through the abyss of Instagram.

Whether you’re cleaning the house, going for a walk or simply looking to switch off, here are the next five podcasts you should listen to.

There is a reason this award-winning show is one of the most downloaded podcasts in the world.

If you’re a science lover or just a curious cat, this series will deep dive into almost any topic imaginable and add a comedic twist.

With three episodes released weekly, you can finally find out everything you’ve always wanted to know – from what happens in a beehive, to how DNA and forensic evidence works.

Australian feminist writer Clementine Ford’s new podcast should be mandatory listening for every Aussie.

How do you re-enter the dating pool as a widow in your 30s?

Is flirting with a work colleague technically cheating?

How do you navigate through a lacklustre sex life with a long-term partner?

Ford and her famous Aussie guests candidly answer the tough questions we all want to know (but are too afraid to ask).

Philosophy but make it fashion (and funny).

Join hosts Bobo Matjila and Flex Mami as they critically analyse everything from pop culture news to dating advice and the complicated mess that is human existence.

Are you ready to open your mind and spiral into existential uncertainty?

Widely regarded as one of the best podcasts of 2019, Dolly Parton’s America is as brilliant as it is unexpected.

The show examines the pop culture icon’s career, her expansive feminist influence and her ability to unite audiences from all corners of the world.

The show’s tagline speaks for itself – “the story of a legend at the crossroads of America’s culture wars”.

Have you ever wanted to actually solve a crime? This is your chance.

Investigative journalist Billy Jensen and retired cold case detective Paul Holes host this true crime podcast that examines unsolved murders and disappearances.

But what sets it apart is that the hosts often delegate part of the crime-solving process to listeners by asking for their help on specific tasks.

If this sounds too good to be true, consider that this podcast has already led to an arrest in a 40-year-old cold case.

You didn’t really think we could do a podcast list without at least one true crime show, did you?