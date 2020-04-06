First it was hand sanitiser, then it was toilet paper.

Now, it seems flour and cake mixes are the latest household items to fly off the shelves.

As Australians deal with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to the practical and delicious tradition of baking.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has revealed that cake mix is one of the latest products targeted by panic buyers.

“A lot more kids are baking and parents cleaning as we all spend more time at home,” Mr Banducci said.

Whether it’s cakes, banana bread or the notoriously finicky sourdough, more and more Aussies are finding solace in the kitchen.

You’re baking me crazy …

Since panic-buying started around six weeks ago, shoppers have grown accustomed to seeing bare supermarket shelves.

Rather than go without, many Australians have decided to use their newly found free time to bake bread.

With social distancing restrictions seeing an excess of boredom, baking seems to be the easy antidote.

Some breads, like sourdough and ciabatta, require fermented starters and need to be closely monitored. Luckily, all we have is time.

If anyone is thinking of getting into sourdough while they're isolating home can I just mention that a getting a sourdough starter going and maintaining it uses A LOT of flour. Flour you probably don't have. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, school holidays are now upon us and parents are turning to easy and affordable pre-made cake mixes.

This gives parents a chance to spend some quality time with their youngsters in the kitchen.

It’s also a great way to occupy older kids for a few hours.

With Easter right around the corner, many are excited to get baking in an attempt to restore a sense of normality.

Good Friday-eve is a notoriously busy time for supermarkets, so it’s very likely that people are gearing up for the holiday and hosting virtual celebrations with family and friends.