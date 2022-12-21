Lionel Messi now has the most-liked Instagram post of all time, bumping the famed egg picture.

Following Argentina’s stunning win in the World Cup final on Monday morning AEDT, Messi shared a victorious post to his Instagram.

In one photo, he is holding aloft the gold FIFA World Cup trophy.

In the other photos he is seen celebrating with his teammates.

In the caption, Messi said he had dreamed of winning the World Cup for Argentina and went on to thank his friends and family for all their support.

At the time of publication, the Instagram photo had been “liked” more than 68 million times.

This means the humble egg, shown below, has now been dethroned.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this,” @world_record_egg wrote on Instagram back in 2019.

The egg did eventually beat Jenner’s record and for years it was the most-liked photo on Instagram.

Currently, the photo, which is the only photo on the account, has 57 million likes.

Since Messi surpassed the egg, the egg account shared the news on its story.

“4 years ago we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together,” the egg said.

“Today @leomessi has taken the crown (for now) but I am still left with one question…”

That question was ‘Who’s the greatest of all time – Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? The egg directed people to the comments of the sole photo and told people to vote.

Other records Messi has broken

Having the most-liked photo isn’t the only record Messi has claimed recently.

Guinness World Records said the most recent World Cup in Qatar led to Messi notching more achievements:

Most Man of the Match awards at the FIFA World Cup (11)

First person to assist (goals) at five different FIFA World Cups

Most FIFA World Cup matches (26)

Most FIFA World Cup appearances as captain (19)

Most appearances in FIFA World Cup tournaments by a male player (five).

Guinness World Records also declared Messi the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) while promoting the news on social media.

Argentines bring celebration to a standstill

The World Cup-winning football team landed back in Argentina and celebrated with an open-bus parade through Buenos Aires on Tuesday (AEDT).

However, the returning champions had to be airlifted out, as an estimated four million people gathered to see the team and brought the bus to a standstill.

“The world champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of joy,” presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti wrote on Twitter.

Tuesday was declared a public holiday so Argentinians could celebrate the win.